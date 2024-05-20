Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stock Slides in Today's Trading

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 26321.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26190 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement's stock on the last day opened at 26000.1, closed at 26321.75, with a high of 26389.3 and a low of 26000.1. The market capitalization stood at 94495.48 crore. The 52-week high was at 30710.15 and the low at 22601.3. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 212.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price dropped by 0.5% to reach 26,190, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Ambuja Cements and ACC are declining, whereas Grasim Industries and Dalmia Bharat are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are each down by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2436.8513.350.552499.951661.26161094.86
Ambuja Cements619.7-0.75-0.12649.0395.95136189.98
Shree Cement26190.0-131.75-0.530710.1522601.394495.48
ACC2514.0-7.35-0.292759.951704.4547209.72
Dalmia Bharat1818.453.850.212428.851700.0534550.55
20 May 2024, 09:47:15 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.13%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Shree Cement indicates a weakening bearish trend, which could potentially lead to a bottoming out or reversal of the stock in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:34:37 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹26190, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹26321.75

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 26190 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25738.3 and 26615.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25738.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26615.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:21:33 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement has decreased by -0.50% and is currently trading at 26190.00. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 9.68% to 26190.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months-1.99%
6 Months0.4%
YTD-8.19%
1 Year9.68%
20 May 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126615.45Support 125738.3
Resistance 226918.0Support 225163.7
Resistance 327492.6Support 324861.15
20 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 52 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 67 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 k & BSE volume was .

20 May 2024, 08:04:25 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹26321.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26389.3 & 26000.1 yesterday to end at 26321.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

