Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement's stock on the last day opened at ₹26000.1, closed at ₹26321.75, with a high of ₹26389.3 and a low of ₹26000.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹94495.48 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹30710.15 and the low at ₹22601.3. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 212.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Shree Cement's stock price dropped by 0.5% to reach ₹26,190, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Ambuja Cements and ACC are declining, whereas Grasim Industries and Dalmia Bharat are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are each down by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2436.85
|13.35
|0.55
|2499.95
|1661.26
|161094.86
|Ambuja Cements
|619.7
|-0.75
|-0.12
|649.0
|395.95
|136189.98
|Shree Cement
|26190.0
|-131.75
|-0.5
|30710.15
|22601.3
|94495.48
|ACC
|2514.0
|-7.35
|-0.29
|2759.95
|1704.45
|47209.72
|Dalmia Bharat
|1818.45
|3.85
|0.21
|2428.85
|1700.05
|34550.55
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Shree Cement indicates a weakening bearish trend, which could potentially lead to a bottoming out or reversal of the stock in the near future.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹26190 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25738.3 and ₹26615.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25738.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26615.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement has decreased by -0.50% and is currently trading at ₹26190.00. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 9.68% to ₹26190.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|-1.99%
|6 Months
|0.4%
|YTD
|-8.19%
|1 Year
|9.68%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26615.45
|Support 1
|25738.3
|Resistance 2
|26918.0
|Support 2
|25163.7
|Resistance 3
|27492.6
|Support 3
|24861.15
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26389.3 & ₹26000.1 yesterday to end at ₹26321.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
