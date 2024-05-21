Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Shree Cement had an open price of ₹26000.1, closing at ₹26321.75 with a high of ₹26389.3 and a low of ₹26000.1. The market capitalization was at ₹94495.48 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹30710.15 and the 52-week low was at ₹22601.3. The BSE volume for the day stood at 212 shares.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25933.35, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹26255.8
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Shree Cement has broken the first support of ₹25988.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25831.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25831.75 then there can be further negative price movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The Shree Cement stock price dropped by -0.82% and is currently trading at ₹26040.85. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 7.70% reaching ₹26040.85, while the Nifty index surged by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|-2.17%
|6 Months
|0.34%
|YTD
|-8.25%
|1 Year
|7.7%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26325.9
|Support 1
|25988.15
|Resistance 2
|26507.25
|Support 2
|25831.75
|Resistance 3
|26663.65
|Support 3
|25650.4
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 10.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|2
|Buy
|11
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|11
|14
|14
|16
|Sell
|5
|7
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|4
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 2 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 65 k
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹26321.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26389.3 & ₹26000.1 yesterday to end at ₹26321.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
