Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 26255.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25933.35 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Shree Cement had an open price of 26000.1, closing at 26321.75 with a high of 26389.3 and a low of 26000.1. The market capitalization was at 94495.48 crores. The 52-week high was at 30710.15 and the 52-week low was at 22601.3. The BSE volume for the day stood at 212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25933.35, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹26255.8

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Shree Cement has broken the first support of 25988.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25831.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25831.75 then there can be further negative price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The Shree Cement stock price dropped by -0.82% and is currently trading at 26040.85. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 7.70% reaching 26040.85, while the Nifty index surged by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months-2.17%
6 Months0.34%
YTD-8.25%
1 Year7.7%
21 May 2024, 09:04 AM IST Shree Cement strives to regain its mojo

While Shree Cement is grappling with weaker pricing trends in eastern India, there are glimmers of hope in its recent performance and future strategies. Investors have reasons to stay optimistic

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/shree-cement-strives-to-regain-its-mojo-11716196793571.html

21 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126325.9Support 125988.15
Resistance 226507.25Support 225831.75
Resistance 326663.65Support 325650.4
21 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 10.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8542
    Buy11775
    Hold11141416
    Sell5768
    Strong Sell2444
21 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 2 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 65 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 k & BSE volume was .

21 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹26321.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26389.3 & 26000.1 yesterday to end at 26321.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.