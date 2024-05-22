Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stocks Dip in Trading Today

28 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 25819.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25589.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement's stock opened at 26197.35 and closed at 26255.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 26197.35 and the low was 25738.15. The market capitalization stands at 93157.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 30710.15 and 22601.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 430 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:37:10 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 25647.73 and 25557.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25557.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25647.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125653.33Support 125530.33
Resistance 225725.67Support 225479.67
Resistance 325776.33Support 325407.33
22 May 2024, 01:13:45 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.58%

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Shree Cement indicates a potential shift in the current trend, possibly leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:01:57 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 25533.2 and a high of 25919.5.

22 May 2024, 12:52:08 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 116.48% higher than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 12 AM has increased by 116.48% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 25675, showing a decrease of -0.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:39:58 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 25693.27 and 25526.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 25526.57 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25693.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125647.73Support 125557.43
Resistance 225706.02Support 225525.42
Resistance 325738.03Support 325467.13
22 May 2024, 12:27:07 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:26:43 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days26017.05
10 Days25831.74
20 Days25275.17
50 Days25397.23
100 Days26449.79
300 Days26085.25
22 May 2024, 12:18:03 PM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25589.45, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹25819.05

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25589.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25571.5 and 26231.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25571.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26231.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:47:51 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 172.46% higher than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Shree Cement by 11 AM is 172.46% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 25606, showing a decrease of -0.83%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:35:05 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 25743.2 and 25473.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 25473.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25743.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125693.27Support 125526.57
Resistance 225779.93Support 225446.53
Resistance 325859.97Support 325359.87
22 May 2024, 11:22:11 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25569.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹25819.05

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Shree Cement has broken the first support of 25571.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25276.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25276.0 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10:05 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Shree Cement's stock price dropped by 1.11% to reach 25533.2, following a similar trend as its industry counterparts. Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat are all experiencing declines today. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2423.35-23.75-0.972499.951661.26160202.41
Ambuja Cements627.45-3.75-0.59649.0404.0137893.18
Shree Cement25533.2-285.85-1.1130710.1522601.392125.7
ACC2508.25-17.9-0.712759.951730.347101.74
Dalmia Bharat1841.85-6.5-0.352428.851700.0534995.15
22 May 2024, 11:06:10 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 12.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8542
    Buy11775
    Hold11141416
    Sell5768
    Strong Sell2444
22 May 2024, 10:51:09 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.86% lower than yesterday

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 10 AM is down by 34.86% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 25685.5, marking a decrease of 0.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:35:15 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement touched a high of 25807.8 & a low of 25538.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125743.2Support 125473.7
Resistance 225910.25Support 225371.25
Resistance 326012.7Support 325204.2
22 May 2024, 10:14:24 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:50:09 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Shree Cement has decreased by 0.25% today, currently trading at 25754.35, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also showing a decline, with Nifty down by 0.17% and Sensex by 0.06%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2427.25-19.85-0.812499.951661.26160460.23
Ambuja Cements626.15-5.05-0.8649.0404.0137607.48
Shree Cement25754.35-64.7-0.2530710.1522601.392923.63
ACC2509.05-17.1-0.682759.951730.347116.76
Dalmia Bharat1830.0-18.35-0.992428.851700.0534770.0
22 May 2024, 09:41:18 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Shree Cement indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:32:29 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement trading at ₹25766.85, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹25819.05

Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at 25766.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25571.5 and 26231.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25571.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26231.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:16:25 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The Shree Cement share price remains unchanged at 25820.00 today. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have increased by 5.58% to reach 25820.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months-3.79%
6 Months-0.4%
YTD-9.84%
1 Year5.58%
22 May 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126217.92Support 125558.17
Resistance 226588.83Support 225269.33
Resistance 326877.67Support 324898.42
22 May 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 11.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8542
    Buy11775
    Hold11141416
    Sell5768
    Strong Sell2444
22 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 55 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 66 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 k & BSE volume was .

22 May 2024, 08:02:53 AM IST

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹26255.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26197.35 & 25738.15 yesterday to end at 26255.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

