Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement's stock opened at ₹26197.35 and closed at ₹26255.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹26197.35 and the low was ₹25738.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹93157.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹30710.15 and ₹22601.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 430 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 25647.73 and 25557.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25557.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25647.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25653.33
|Support 1
|25530.33
|Resistance 2
|25725.67
|Support 2
|25479.67
|Resistance 3
|25776.33
|Support 3
|25407.33
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Shree Cement indicates a potential shift in the current trend, possibly leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹25533.2 and a high of ₹25919.5.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 12 AM has increased by 116.48% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹25675, showing a decrease of -0.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 25693.27 and 25526.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 25526.57 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25693.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25647.73
|Support 1
|25557.43
|Resistance 2
|25706.02
|Support 2
|25525.42
|Resistance 3
|25738.03
|Support 3
|25467.13
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Shree Cement share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|26017.05
|10 Days
|25831.74
|20 Days
|25275.17
|50 Days
|25397.23
|100 Days
|26449.79
|300 Days
|26085.25
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25589.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25571.5 and ₹26231.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25571.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26231.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Shree Cement by 11 AM is 172.46% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹25606, showing a decrease of -0.83%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 25743.2 and 25473.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 25473.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25743.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25693.27
|Support 1
|25526.57
|Resistance 2
|25779.93
|Support 2
|25446.53
|Resistance 3
|25859.97
|Support 3
|25359.87
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Shree Cement has broken the first support of ₹25571.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25276.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25276.0 then there can be further negative price movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Shree Cement's stock price dropped by 1.11% to reach ₹25533.2, following a similar trend as its industry counterparts. Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat are all experiencing declines today. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2423.35
|-23.75
|-0.97
|2499.95
|1661.26
|160202.41
|Ambuja Cements
|627.45
|-3.75
|-0.59
|649.0
|404.0
|137893.18
|Shree Cement
|25533.2
|-285.85
|-1.11
|30710.15
|22601.3
|92125.7
|ACC
|2508.25
|-17.9
|-0.71
|2759.95
|1730.3
|47101.74
|Dalmia Bharat
|1841.85
|-6.5
|-0.35
|2428.85
|1700.05
|34995.15
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Shree Cement traded by 10 AM is down by 34.86% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹25685.5, marking a decrease of 0.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement touched a high of 25807.8 & a low of 25538.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25743.2
|Support 1
|25473.7
|Resistance 2
|25910.25
|Support 2
|25371.25
|Resistance 3
|26012.7
|Support 3
|25204.2
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Shree Cement has decreased by 0.25% today, currently trading at ₹25754.35, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also showing a decline, with Nifty down by 0.17% and Sensex by 0.06%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2427.25
|-19.85
|-0.81
|2499.95
|1661.26
|160460.23
|Ambuja Cements
|626.15
|-5.05
|-0.8
|649.0
|404.0
|137607.48
|Shree Cement
|25754.35
|-64.7
|-0.25
|30710.15
|22601.3
|92923.63
|ACC
|2509.05
|-17.1
|-0.68
|2759.95
|1730.3
|47116.76
|Dalmia Bharat
|1830.0
|-18.35
|-0.99
|2428.85
|1700.05
|34770.0
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Shree Cement indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Shree Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25766.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25571.5 and ₹26231.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25571.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26231.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The Shree Cement share price remains unchanged at ₹25820.00 today. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have increased by 5.58% to reach ₹25820.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|-3.79%
|6 Months
|-0.4%
|YTD
|-9.84%
|1 Year
|5.58%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26217.92
|Support 1
|25558.17
|Resistance 2
|26588.83
|Support 2
|25269.33
|Resistance 3
|26877.67
|Support 3
|24898.42
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26197.35 & ₹25738.15 yesterday to end at ₹26255.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
