Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 25685.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25644.95 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement's stock opened at 25919.5 and closed at 25819.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 25919.5 and the low was 25533.2. The market capitalization stands at 92426.07 crore. The 52-week high and low are 30710.15 and 22601.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 449 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement trading at ₹25644.95, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹25685.95

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at 25644.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25482.6 and 25912.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25482.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25912.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement declined by -0.44% and is currently trading at 25,573.90. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 3.69% to reach 25,573.90. In contrast, Nifty saw a 23.39% increase to reach 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months-4.63%
6 Months-1.22%
YTD-10.38%
1 Year3.69%
23 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125912.2Support 125482.6
Resistance 226145.9Support 225286.7
Resistance 326341.8Support 325053.0
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 12.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8642
    Buy11875
    Hold11131416
    Sell5768
    Strong Sell2344
23 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹25819.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25919.5 & 25533.2 yesterday to end at 25819.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.