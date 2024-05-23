Shree Cement share price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement's stock opened at ₹25919.5 and closed at ₹25819.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25919.5 and the low was ₹25533.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹92426.07 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹30710.15 and ₹22601.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 449 shares traded.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement share price is at ₹25644.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25482.6 and ₹25912.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25482.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25912.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Shree Cement declined by -0.44% and is currently trading at ₹25,573.90. Over the past year, Shree Cement shares have gained 3.69% to reach ₹25,573.90. In contrast, Nifty saw a 23.39% increase to reach 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.54%
|3 Months
|-4.63%
|6 Months
|-1.22%
|YTD
|-10.38%
|1 Year
|3.69%
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25912.2
|Support 1
|25482.6
|Resistance 2
|26145.9
|Support 2
|25286.7
|Resistance 3
|26341.8
|Support 3
|25053.0
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 12.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|6
|4
|2
|Buy
|11
|8
|7
|5
|Hold
|11
|13
|14
|16
|Sell
|5
|7
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25919.5 & ₹25533.2 yesterday to end at ₹25819.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend