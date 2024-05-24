Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Shree Cement opened at ₹25676.95, closed at ₹25685.95 with a high of ₹25775.35 and a low of ₹25440.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹92297.98 cr. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹30710.15 and the 52-week low at ₹22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 820 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25873.95
|Support 1
|25448.0
|Resistance 2
|26075.45
|Support 2
|25223.55
|Resistance 3
|26299.9
|Support 3
|25022.05
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 12.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|4
|2
|Buy
|10
|10
|7
|5
|Hold
|11
|11
|14
|16
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25775.35 & ₹25440.45 yesterday to end at ₹25685.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend