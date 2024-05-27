Hello User
Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 25655.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25470 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Shree Cement opened at 25664.85, closed at 25655.55, with a high of 25737.85 and a low of 25425.5. The market capitalization was at 91897.67 crore. The 52-week high was 30710.15 and the 52-week low was 22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 442 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125667.17Support 125323.97
Resistance 225880.23Support 225193.83
Resistance 326010.37Support 324980.77
27 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 13.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9842
    Buy101175
    Hold11111416
    Sell5567
    Strong Sell2244
27 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 73 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 68 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 k & BSE volume was .

27 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹25655.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25737.85 & 25425.5 yesterday to end at 25655.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

