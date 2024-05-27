Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Shree Cement opened at ₹25664.85, closed at ₹25655.55, with a high of ₹25737.85 and a low of ₹25425.5. The market capitalization was at ₹91897.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹30710.15 and the 52-week low was ₹22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 442 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25667.17
|Support 1
|25323.97
|Resistance 2
|25880.23
|Support 2
|25193.83
|Resistance 3
|26010.37
|Support 3
|24980.77
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 13.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|4
|2
|Buy
|10
|11
|7
|5
|Hold
|11
|11
|14
|16
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25737.85 & ₹25425.5 yesterday to end at ₹25655.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend