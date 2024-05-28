Hello User
Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 25462.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25354.95 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Shree Cement opened at 25569.95, reached a high of 25569.95, and a low of 25288 before closing at 25462.85. The market cap stood at 91482.56 cr. The 52-week high was recorded at 30710.15, with the 52-week low at 22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 497 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125515.33Support 125270.43
Resistance 225630.12Support 225140.32
Resistance 325760.23Support 325025.53
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 13.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9842
    Buy101175
    Hold11111416
    Sell5567
    Strong Sell2244
28 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 43 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 67 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 k & BSE volume was .

28 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹25462.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25569.95 & 25288 yesterday to end at 25462.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

