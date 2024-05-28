Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Shree Cement opened at ₹25569.95, reached a high of ₹25569.95, and a low of ₹25288 before closing at ₹25462.85. The market cap stood at ₹91482.56 cr. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹30710.15, with the 52-week low at ₹22601.3. The BSE volume for the day was 497 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Shree Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25515.33
|Support 1
|25270.43
|Resistance 2
|25630.12
|Support 2
|25140.32
|Resistance 3
|25760.23
|Support 3
|25025.53
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 13.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|4
|2
|Buy
|10
|11
|7
|5
|Hold
|11
|11
|14
|16
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25569.95 & ₹25288 yesterday to end at ₹25462.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend