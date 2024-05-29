Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement's stock on the last day opened at ₹25151.3, reached a high of ₹25729.9, and closed at ₹25391.05. The stock's market capitalization was ₹92010.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹30710.15 and the low was ₹22601.3. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 142 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹28822.5, 13.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|4
|2
|Buy
|10
|11
|7
|5
|Hold
|11
|11
|14
|16
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|4
|4
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 k & BSE volume was .
Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25729.9 & ₹25151.3 yesterday to end at ₹25391.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend