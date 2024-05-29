Hello User
Shree Cement Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement stock price went up today, 29 May 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 25391.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25501.4 per share. Investors should monitor Shree Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Shree Cement's stock on the last day opened at 25151.3, reached a high of 25729.9, and closed at 25391.05. The stock's market capitalization was 92010.96 crore. The 52-week high was 30710.15 and the low was 22601.3. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 28822.5, 13.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 19000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9842
    Buy101175
    Hold11111416
    Sell5567
    Strong Sell2244
29 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement volume yesterday was 43 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 67 k

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 k & BSE volume was .

29 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: Shree Cement closed at ₹25391.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Shree Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25729.9 & 25151.3 yesterday to end at 25391.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

