Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 2304.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2305.55 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Stock Price Today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance opened at 2288.75 and closed at 2279.65. The stock experienced a high of 2315.25 and a low of 2211.05. The market capitalization of the company is 86,415.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2335 and the 52-week low is 1190. The BSE volume for the day was 21,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Today :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2305.55, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2304.3

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is 2305.55 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 1.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05% and the net change in price is 1.25.

25 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance closed at ₹2279.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Shriram Finance had a trading volume of 21,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,279.65.

