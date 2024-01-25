Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance sees upward trend in trading

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2288.75 and closed at ₹2279.65. The stock experienced a high of ₹2315.25 and a low of ₹2211.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹86,415.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2335 and the 52-week low is ₹1190. The BSE volume for the day was 21,638 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2305.55 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 1.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05% and the net change in price is 1.25.
On the last day, Shriram Finance had a trading volume of 21,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,279.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!