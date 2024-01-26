Hello User
Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance sees stock surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 2304.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2308.95 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Stock Price Today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance's stock opened at 2320 and closed at 2304.3. The stock's highest price for the day was 2352.55, while the lowest price was 2290.65. The market capitalization of Shriram Finance is 86736.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2335 and the 52-week low is 1190. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,567 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Shriram Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.29%
3 Months14.64%
6 Months27.35%
YTD12.36%
1 Year83.95%
26 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Today :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2308.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2304.3

The current stock price of Shriram Finance is 2308.95. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

26 Jan 2024, 08:29 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance closed at ₹2304.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Shriram Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,065,567. The closing price for the shares was 2,304.3.

