Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance sees stock surge in trading today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance's stock opened at ₹2320 and closed at ₹2304.3. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹2352.55, while the lowest price was ₹2290.65. The market capitalization of Shriram Finance is ₹86736.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2335 and the 52-week low is ₹1190. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,567 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.29%
|3 Months
|14.64%
|6 Months
|27.35%
|YTD
|12.36%
|1 Year
|83.95%
The current stock price of Shriram Finance is ₹2308.95. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Shriram Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,065,567. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,304.3.
