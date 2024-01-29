Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2320 and closed at ₹2304.3. The stock had a high of ₹2352.55 and a low of ₹2290.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹86,736.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹2352.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1190. The BSE volume for the day was 3,065,567 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Shriram Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Power Finance Corp 438.7 19.65 4.69 430.55 106.44 144775.46 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1241.4 0.15 0.01 1309.75 696.55 102048.09 Shriram Finance 2366.3 60.15 2.61 2352.55 1190.0 88600.73 SBI Cards & Payment Services 714.95 -44.9 -5.91 932.35 690.9 67639.59 Muthoot Finance 1392.15 4.0 0.29 1537.4 911.4 55887.62

Shriram Finance January futures opened at 2417.3 as against previous close of 2311.4 Shriram Finance stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2392.2. The bid price stands at 2398.6 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2400.55 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is 7294500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Shriram Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Shriram Finance stock is ₹2304.5 and the high price is ₹2448.85.

Shriram Finance share price Today :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2399.1, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹2306.15 The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2399.1. There has been a 4.03% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 92.95.

Top active options for Shriram Finance Top active call options for Shriram Finance at 29 Jan 11:01 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹80.05 (+29.22%) & ₹46.7 (+38.37%) respectively. Top active put options for Shriram Finance at 29 Jan 11:01 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹50.1 (-45.87%) & ₹24.3 (-53.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Shriram Finance share price update :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2372.5, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹2306.15 The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2372.5, with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 66.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.88% or 66.35 points. This suggests that there has been an upward trend in the stock's performance.

Shriram Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Power Finance Corp 445.05 26.0 6.2 430.55 106.44 146871.03 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1236.95 -4.3 -0.35 1309.75 696.55 101682.28 Shriram Finance 2378.5 72.35 3.14 2352.55 1190.0 89057.53 SBI Cards & Payment Services 714.9 -44.95 -5.92 932.35 690.9 67634.86 Muthoot Finance 1398.7 10.55 0.76 1537.4 911.4 56150.56

Shriram Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Shriram Finance stock is ₹2304.5 and the high price is ₹2448.85.

Shriram Finance January futures opened at 2417.3 as against previous close of 2311.4 Shriram Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 2334, has a bid price of 2340.0 and an offer price of 2341.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The stock's open interest stands at 7294500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Shriram Finance share price update :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2330.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2306.15 The current price of Shriram Finance stock is ₹2330.85 with a net change of 24.7 and a percent change of 1.07.

Shriram Finance Live Updates SHRIRAM FINANCE More Information

Shriram Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.29% 3 Months 14.64% 6 Months 27.35% YTD 12.36% 1 Year 83.95%

Shriram Finance share price Today :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2308.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2304.3 The current stock price of Shriram Finance is ₹2308.95. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance closed at ₹2304.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Shriram Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,065,567. The closing price for the day was ₹2,304.3.