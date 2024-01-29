 Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance Stocks Soar with Positive Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

8 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Livemint

Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.03 %. The stock closed at 2306.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2399.1 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Stock Price Today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Shriram Finance opened at 2320 and closed at 2304.3. The stock had a high of 2352.55 and a low of 2290.65. The market capitalization of the company is 86,736.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 2352.55, while the 52-week low is 1190. The BSE volume for the day was 3,065,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:37:08 AM IST

Shriram Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Finance Corp438.719.654.69430.55106.44144775.46
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1241.40.150.011309.75696.55102048.09
Shriram Finance2366.360.152.612352.551190.088600.73
SBI Cards & Payment Services714.95-44.9-5.91932.35690.967639.59
Muthoot Finance1392.154.00.291537.4911.455887.62
29 Jan 2024, 11:29:54 AM IST

Shriram Finance January futures opened at 2417.3 as against previous close of 2311.4

Shriram Finance stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2392.2. The bid price stands at 2398.6 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2400.55 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is 7294500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:10:40 AM IST

Shriram Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Shriram Finance stock is 2304.5 and the high price is 2448.85.

29 Jan 2024, 11:09:05 AM IST

Shriram Finance share price Today :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2399.1, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹2306.15

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is 2399.1. There has been a 4.03% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 92.95.

29 Jan 2024, 11:01:59 AM IST

Top active options for Shriram Finance

Top active call options for Shriram Finance at 29 Jan 11:01 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 80.05 (+29.22%) & 46.7 (+38.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Shriram Finance at 29 Jan 11:01 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 50.1 (-45.87%) & 24.3 (-53.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:44:45 AM IST

Shriram Finance share price update :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2372.5, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹2306.15

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is 2372.5, with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 66.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.88% or 66.35 points. This suggests that there has been an upward trend in the stock's performance.

29 Jan 2024, 10:41:30 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 10:30:02 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 10:15:16 AM IST

Shriram Finance January futures opened at 2417.3 as against previous close of 2311.4

Shriram Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 2334, has a bid price of 2340.0 and an offer price of 2341.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The stock's open interest stands at 7294500.

29 Jan 2024, 10:01:57 AM IST

Shriram Finance share price update :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2330.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2306.15

The current price of Shriram Finance stock is 2330.85 with a net change of 24.7 and a percent change of 1.07.

29 Jan 2024, 09:59:14 AM IST

Shriram Finance Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:40:34 AM IST

Shriram Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.29%
3 Months14.64%
6 Months27.35%
YTD12.36%
1 Year83.95%
29 Jan 2024, 09:05:57 AM IST

Shriram Finance share price Today :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2308.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2304.3

The current stock price of Shriram Finance is 2308.95. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

29 Jan 2024, 08:26:29 AM IST

Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance closed at ₹2304.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shriram Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,065,567. The closing price for the day was 2,304.3.

