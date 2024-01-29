Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2320 and closed at ₹2304.3. The stock had a high of ₹2352.55 and a low of ₹2290.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹86,736.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹2352.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1190. The BSE volume for the day was 3,065,567 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Finance Corp
|438.7
|19.65
|4.69
|430.55
|106.44
|144775.46
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1241.4
|0.15
|0.01
|1309.75
|696.55
|102048.09
|Shriram Finance
|2366.3
|60.15
|2.61
|2352.55
|1190.0
|88600.73
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|714.95
|-44.9
|-5.91
|932.35
|690.9
|67639.59
|Muthoot Finance
|1392.15
|4.0
|0.29
|1537.4
|911.4
|55887.62
Shriram Finance stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2392.2. The bid price stands at 2398.6 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2400.55 with an offer quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is 7294500.
The current day's low price of Shriram Finance stock is ₹2304.5 and the high price is ₹2448.85.
The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2399.1. There has been a 4.03% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 92.95.
Top active call options for Shriram Finance at 29 Jan 11:01 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹80.05 (+29.22%) & ₹46.7 (+38.37%) respectively.
Top active put options for Shriram Finance at 29 Jan 11:01 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹50.1 (-45.87%) & ₹24.3 (-53.85%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Finance Corp
|445.05
|26.0
|6.2
|430.55
|106.44
|146871.03
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1236.95
|-4.3
|-0.35
|1309.75
|696.55
|101682.28
|Shriram Finance
|2378.5
|72.35
|3.14
|2352.55
|1190.0
|89057.53
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|714.9
|-44.95
|-5.92
|932.35
|690.9
|67634.86
|Muthoot Finance
|1398.7
|10.55
|0.76
|1537.4
|911.4
|56150.56
Shriram Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 2334, has a bid price of 2340.0 and an offer price of 2341.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The stock's open interest stands at 7294500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.29%
|3 Months
|14.64%
|6 Months
|27.35%
|YTD
|12.36%
|1 Year
|83.95%
On the last day of trading for Shriram Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,065,567. The closing price for the day was ₹2,304.3.
