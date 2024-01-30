Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance sees gains in trading today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance's open price was ₹2448.85 and the close price was ₹2306.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2448.85 and a low of ₹2304.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90194.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2352.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1190. The BSE volume for the stock was 47282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.