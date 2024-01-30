Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance sees gains in trading today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance's open price was ₹2448.85 and the close price was ₹2306.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2448.85 and a low of ₹2304.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90194.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2352.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1190. The BSE volume for the stock was 47282 shares.
Shriram Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 2474.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 2475.45, while the offer price is 2478.8. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 300. The stock has a relatively high open interest of 7330200, indicating significant investor interest in the stock.
The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2480.05, with a percent change of 2.95 and a net change of 71. This means that the stock has increased by 2.95% and has gained 71 points.
The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that its price is ₹2471.05. It has experienced a percent change of 2.57, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 62, suggesting that its value has risen by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.65%
|3 Months
|13.46%
|6 Months
|27.25%
|YTD
|17.32%
|1 Year
|94.11%
The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2401. There has been a percent change of 4.11, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 94.85, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a significant gain.
On the last day, Shriram Finance had a trading volume of 47,282 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2306.15.
