Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 2409.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2480.05 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Stock Price Today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance's open price was 2448.85 and the close price was 2306.15. The stock reached a high of 2448.85 and a low of 2304.5. The market capitalization of the company is 90194.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2352.55 and the 52-week low is 1190. The BSE volume for the stock was 47282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Shriram Finance January futures opened at 2423.55 as against previous close of 2411.7

Shriram Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 2474.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 2475.45, while the offer price is 2478.8. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 300. The stock has a relatively high open interest of 7330200, indicating significant investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2480.05, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹2409.05

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is 2480.05, with a percent change of 2.95 and a net change of 71. This means that the stock has increased by 2.95% and has gained 71 points.

Click here for Shriram Finance Profit Loss

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Shriram Finance share price update :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2471.05, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹2409.05

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that its price is 2471.05. It has experienced a percent change of 2.57, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 62, suggesting that its value has risen by this amount.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Shriram Finance Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Shriram Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.65%
3 Months13.46%
6 Months27.25%
YTD17.32%
1 Year94.11%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Today :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2401, up 4.11% from yesterday's ₹2306.15

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is 2401. There has been a percent change of 4.11, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 94.85, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a significant gain.

30 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance closed at ₹2306.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Shriram Finance had a trading volume of 47,282 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2306.15.

