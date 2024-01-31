Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stocks slump in trading today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2428.25 and closed at ₹2409.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2495.6 and a low of ₹2412. The market capitalization of Shriram Finance is ₹92,147.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2448.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1190. The BSE volume for the stock was 157,792 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2420, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2453.3 The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2420. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.3, suggesting a decrease of 33.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value. Click here for Shriram Finance Dividend

Top active options for Shriram Finance Top active call options for Shriram Finance at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹47.05 (-24.3%) & ₹91.35 (-14.79%) respectively. Top active put options for Shriram Finance at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹27.8 (+12.55%) & ₹6.0 (+7.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Shriram Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Power Finance Corp 440.5 -4.25 -0.96 453.75 107.24 145369.48 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1189.4 -24.9 -2.05 1309.75 696.55 97773.48 Shriram Finance 2421.25 -32.05 -1.31 2495.6 1190.0 90658.21 SBI Cards & Payment Services 708.05 -4.95 -0.69 932.35 690.9 66986.8 Muthoot Finance 1387.95 -3.3 -0.24 1537.4 911.4 55719.01

Shriram Finance January futures opened at 2451.25 as against previous close of 2454.15 Shriram Finance's stock is currently priced at 2406.45 with a bid price of 2412.6 and an offer price of 2414.35. The offer quantity is 600 shares while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The open interest stands at 6954900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Shriram Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.7% 3 Months 17.16% 6 Months 32.33% YTD 19.46% 1 Year 97.21%

Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance closed at ₹2409.05 on last trading day On the last day, Shriram Finance had a BSE volume of 157,792 shares, with a closing price of ₹2409.05.