Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stocks slump in trading today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2428.25 and closed at ₹2409.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2495.6 and a low of ₹2412. The market capitalization of Shriram Finance is ₹92,147.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2448.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1190. The BSE volume for the stock was 157,792 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Shriram Finance stock today was ₹2400.4, while the high price was ₹2453.9.
The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2420. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.3, suggesting a decrease of 33.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Top active call options for Shriram Finance at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹47.05 (-24.3%) & ₹91.35 (-14.79%) respectively.
Top active put options for Shriram Finance at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹27.8 (+12.55%) & ₹6.0 (+7.14%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Finance Corp
|440.5
|-4.25
|-0.96
|453.75
|107.24
|145369.48
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1189.4
|-24.9
|-2.05
|1309.75
|696.55
|97773.48
|Shriram Finance
|2421.25
|-32.05
|-1.31
|2495.6
|1190.0
|90658.21
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|708.05
|-4.95
|-0.69
|932.35
|690.9
|66986.8
|Muthoot Finance
|1387.95
|-3.3
|-0.24
|1537.4
|911.4
|55719.01
The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is at ₹2422.45. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹30.85.
The current day's low price for Shriram Finance stock is ₹2400.4 and the high price is ₹2453.9.
Shriram Finance's stock is currently priced at 2406.45 with a bid price of 2412.6 and an offer price of 2414.35. The offer quantity is 600 shares while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The open interest stands at 6954900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is ₹2403.8. There has been a percent change of -2.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -49.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹49.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.7%
|3 Months
|17.16%
|6 Months
|32.33%
|YTD
|19.46%
|1 Year
|97.21%
On the last day, Shriram Finance had a BSE volume of 157,792 shares, with a closing price of ₹2409.05.
