Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:15 AM IST
Livemint

Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 2453.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2420 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Stock Price Today

Shriram Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Shriram Finance opened at 2428.25 and closed at 2409.05. The stock reached a high of 2495.6 and a low of 2412. The market capitalization of Shriram Finance is 92,147.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2448.85 and the 52-week low is 1190. The BSE volume for the stock was 157,792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Shriram Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Shriram Finance stock today was 2400.4, while the high price was 2453.9.

31 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2420, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2453.3

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is 2420. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.3, suggesting a decrease of 33.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

31 Jan 2024, 10:53 AM IST Top active options for Shriram Finance

Top active call options for Shriram Finance at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 47.05 (-24.3%) & 91.35 (-14.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Shriram Finance at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 27.8 (+12.55%) & 6.0 (+7.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Shriram Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Finance Corp440.5-4.25-0.96453.75107.24145369.48
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1189.4-24.9-2.051309.75696.5597773.48
Shriram Finance2421.25-32.05-1.312495.61190.090658.21
SBI Cards & Payment Services708.05-4.95-0.69932.35690.966986.8
Muthoot Finance1387.95-3.3-0.241537.4911.455719.01
31 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Today :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2422.45, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹2453.3

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is at 2422.45. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.85, which means the stock has decreased by 30.85.

31 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Shriram Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Shriram Finance stock is 2400.4 and the high price is 2453.9.

31 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Shriram Finance Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Shriram Finance January futures opened at 2451.25 as against previous close of 2454.15

Shriram Finance's stock is currently priced at 2406.45 with a bid price of 2412.6 and an offer price of 2414.35. The offer quantity is 600 shares while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The open interest stands at 6954900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Shriram Finance share price NSE Live :Shriram Finance trading at ₹2403.8, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹2453.3

The current data for Shriram Finance stock shows that the price is 2403.8. There has been a percent change of -2.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -49.5, which means the stock has decreased by 49.5.

31 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Shriram Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.7%
3 Months17.16%
6 Months32.33%
YTD19.46%
1 Year97.21%
31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Shriram Finance share price Live :Shriram Finance closed at ₹2409.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Shriram Finance had a BSE volume of 157,792 shares, with a closing price of 2409.05.

