Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2932.95 and closed at ₹2891.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2932.95 and a low of ₹2883.25 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹108,649 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2016.40, with a trading volume of 7,131 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 1.31%, currently trading at ₹2955.10. Over the past year, Shriram Finance shares have surged by 43.77%, reaching ₹2955.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, now standing at 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|-12.26%
|6 Months
|2.39%
|YTD
|1.02%
|1 Year
|43.77%
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2944.17
|Support 1
|2897.77
|Resistance 2
|2959.93
|Support 2
|2867.13
|Resistance 3
|2990.57
|Support 3
|2851.37
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3600.0, 23.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 266 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1077 k
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 259 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2891.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2932.95 & ₹2883.25 yesterday to end at ₹2916.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.