Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 4.4 %. The stock closed at 2916.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3045 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 2928.1 and closed slightly lower at 2916.75. The stock experienced a high of 3067.4 and a low matching the opening price at 2928.1. With a market capitalization of 109758.4 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of 3652.15 and low of 2016.4. The BSE volume recorded was 32,179 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 1491 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1092 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1459 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2916.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3067.4 & 2928.1 yesterday to end at 3045. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

