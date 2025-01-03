Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2928.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹2916.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹3067.4 and a low matching the opening price at ₹2928.1. With a market capitalization of ₹109758.4 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and low of ₹2016.4. The BSE volume recorded was 32,179 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1459 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3067.4 & ₹2928.1 yesterday to end at ₹3045. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend