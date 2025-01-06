Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹3060.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹3060.5, marking a minor gain. The stock reached a high of ₹3096.5 and a low of ₹3034.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹114,635.9 crore, the stock is well positioned within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2016.4. The BSE volume for the day was 22,340 shares.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3600.0, 18.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 730 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3096.5 & ₹3034.65 yesterday to end at ₹3047.55. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.