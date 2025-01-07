Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 3047.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2962.8 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened and closed at 3047.55, maintaining a steady position. The stock reached a high of 3080.8 and a low of 2955.2, reflecting some volatility throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 111,672.5 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 3652.15 and a low of 2016.4. The BSE volume for the day was 12,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13041.0Support 12914.65
Resistance 23124.35Support 22871.65
Resistance 33167.35Support 32788.3
07 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3600.0, 21.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy17171718
    Hold0000
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 1098 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1081 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1086 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹3047.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3080.8 & 2955.2 yesterday to end at 2962.8. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

