Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened and closed at ₹3047.55, maintaining a steady position. The stock reached a high of ₹3080.8 and a low of ₹2955.2, reflecting some volatility throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹111,672.5 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2016.4. The BSE volume for the day was 12,300 shares.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3041.0
|Support 1
|2914.65
|Resistance 2
|3124.35
|Support 2
|2871.65
|Resistance 3
|3167.35
|Support 3
|2788.3
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3600.0, 21.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1086 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3080.8 & ₹2955.2 yesterday to end at ₹2962.8. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.