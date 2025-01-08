LIVE UPDATES

Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 2962.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2958.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.