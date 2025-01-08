Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2970.5 and closed at ₹2962.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3023.1 and a low of ₹2951.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹111,253.2 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and above the low of ₹2137.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,079 shares.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has decreased by 1.72%, currently trading at ₹2907.70. Over the past year, however, Shriram Finance shares have appreciated by 34.70%, reaching ₹2907.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, rising to 23707.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.4%
|3 Months
|-7.24%
|6 Months
|5.96%
|YTD
|2.4%
|1 Year
|34.7%
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3001.78
|Support 1
|2932.23
|Resistance 2
|3046.67
|Support 2
|2907.57
|Resistance 3
|3071.33
|Support 3
|2862.68
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3600.0, 21.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2943.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 561 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1069 k
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 556 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2962.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3023.1 & ₹2951.8 yesterday to end at ₹2958.45. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.