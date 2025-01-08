Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 2962.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2958.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 2970.5 and closed at 2962.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 3023.1 and a low of 2951.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 111,253.2 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 3652.15 and above the low of 2137.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has decreased by 1.72%, currently trading at 2907.70. Over the past year, however, Shriram Finance shares have appreciated by 34.70%, reaching 2907.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, rising to 23707.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.4%
3 Months-7.24%
6 Months5.96%
YTD2.4%
1 Year34.7%
08 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13001.78Support 12932.23
Resistance 23046.67Support 22907.57
Resistance 33071.33Support 32862.68
08 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3600.0, 21.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2943.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy17171718
    Hold0000
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 561 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1069 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 556 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2962.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3023.1 & 2951.8 yesterday to end at 2958.45. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.