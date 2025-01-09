Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2969.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹2958.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2969.8 and a low of ₹2843 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹109,010 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2137.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,005 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3600.0, 24.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2943.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 995 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2969.8 & ₹2843 yesterday to end at ₹2898.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.