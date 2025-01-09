Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 2958.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2898.15 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 2969.8 and closed slightly lower at 2958.45. The stock reached a high of 2969.8 and a low of 2843 during the session. With a market capitalization of 109,010 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 3652.15 and a low of 2137.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,005 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3600.0, 24.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2943.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy17171718
    Hold0000
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 1016 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1063 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 995 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2958.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2969.8 & 2843 yesterday to end at 2898.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

