Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2909.8 and closed lower at ₹2898.15, experiencing a high of ₹2921.6 and a low of ₹2802. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹105,770.63 crore. Over the past year, Shriram Finance reached a 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2137.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,429 shares for the day.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2884.9
|Support 1
|2761.75
|Resistance 2
|2966.1
|Support 2
|2719.8
|Resistance 3
|3008.05
|Support 3
|2638.6
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹720.0, 74.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹856.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2921.6 & ₹2802 yesterday to end at ₹2812.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend