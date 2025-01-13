Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹569.95 and closed at ₹562.56, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹569.95 and a low of ₹528.70 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹20,002.57 crores. Over the past year, Shriram Finance has seen a 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹427.53, with a trading volume of 159,504 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|555.83
|Support 1
|518.83
|Resistance 2
|579.42
|Support 2
|505.42
|Resistance 3
|592.83
|Support 3
|481.83
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹726.0, 36.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹569.95 & ₹528.7 yesterday to end at ₹531.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend