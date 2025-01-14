Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹531.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹531.90. The stock reached a high of ₹540.70 and a low of ₹518.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹97,982.11 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹730.43, while the 52-week low is ₹427.53. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 85,204 shares for the day.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹540.7 & ₹518.95 yesterday to end at ₹520.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend