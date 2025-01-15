Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹529.95 and closed at ₹520.80, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹547.45 and a low of ₹519 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹102,306.8 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹730.43 and above its low of ₹438.83. The BSE volume for the day was 27,273 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|552.93
|Support 1
|526.53
|Resistance 2
|562.02
|Support 2
|509.22
|Resistance 3
|579.33
|Support 3
|500.13
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹720.0, 31.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹547.45 & ₹519 yesterday to end at ₹547.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend