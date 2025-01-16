Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 544.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.35 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates
Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 548.95 and closed at 544.85, experiencing a high of 548.95 and a low of 529.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 100,257.30 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 70,714 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:22:24 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 1.24%, currently trading at 539.95. Over the past year, Shriram Finance shares have appreciated by 15.43%, reaching 539.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, standing at 23377.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.03%
3 Months-16.47%
6 Months-5.24%
YTD-7.72%
1 Year15.43%
16 Jan 2025, 08:47:05 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1542.73Support 1525.88
Resistance 2552.77Support 2519.07
Resistance 3559.58Support 3509.03
16 Jan 2025, 08:34:49 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 720.0, 35.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy16171718
    Hold0000
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5448 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:03:48 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹544.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 548.95 & 529.25 yesterday to end at 533.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

