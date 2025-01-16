Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹548.95 and closed at ₹544.85, experiencing a high of ₹548.95 and a low of ₹529.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹100,257.30 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 70,714 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 1.24%, currently trading at ₹539.95. Over the past year, Shriram Finance shares have appreciated by 15.43%, reaching ₹539.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, standing at 23377.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.03%
|3 Months
|-16.47%
|6 Months
|-5.24%
|YTD
|-7.72%
|1 Year
|15.43%
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|542.73
|Support 1
|525.88
|Resistance 2
|552.77
|Support 2
|519.07
|Resistance 3
|559.58
|Support 3
|509.03
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹720.0, 35.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹548.95 & ₹529.25 yesterday to end at ₹533.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend