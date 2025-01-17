Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 533.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 548 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 539.9 and closed at 533.35. The stock reached a high of 553.65 and a low of 535.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 102,814.50 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 83,976 shares for Shriram Finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5061 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 83 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹533.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 553.65 & 535.65 yesterday to end at 548. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

