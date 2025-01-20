Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -3.67 %. The stock closed at 546.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 526.75 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 544.95 and closed at 546.8, reaching a high of 547.45 and a low of 524. The market capitalization stood at 98,997.48 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 69,442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has decreased by 4.57%, currently trading at 502.05. Over the past year, however, Shriram Finance shares have seen a gain of 16.72%, reaching 502.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.03%
3 Months-16.56%
6 Months-6.35%
YTD-8.88%
1 Year16.72%
20 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1541.38Support 1517.68
Resistance 2556.32Support 2508.92
Resistance 3565.08Support 3493.98
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4959 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹546.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 547.45 & 524 yesterday to end at 526.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

