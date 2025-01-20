Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹544.95 and closed at ₹546.8, reaching a high of ₹547.45 and a low of ₹524. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,997.48 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹438.83. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 69,442 shares.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has decreased by 4.57%, currently trading at ₹502.05. Over the past year, however, Shriram Finance shares have seen a gain of 16.72%, reaching ₹502.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|3 Months
|-16.56%
|6 Months
|-6.35%
|YTD
|-8.88%
|1 Year
|16.72%
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|541.38
|Support 1
|517.68
|Resistance 2
|556.32
|Support 2
|508.92
|Resistance 3
|565.08
|Support 3
|493.98
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹547.45 & ₹524 yesterday to end at ₹526.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend