Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 526.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517.1 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 510 and closed at 526.1, marking an increase in value. The stock reached a high of 521 and a low of 493.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 97,154.79 crore, Shriram Finance's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 730.43 and low of 438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 720.0, 39.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy16161718
    Hold0000
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1526.45Support 1498.3
Resistance 2538.05Support 2481.75
Resistance 3554.6Support 3470.15
21 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4968 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 157.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹526.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 521 & 493.6 yesterday to end at 517.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

