Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹518 and closed slightly lower at ₹517.1. The stock reached a high of ₹530.5 and a low of ₹513.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹97,831.69 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹438.83, with a trading volume of 68,546 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 0.16%, currently trading at ₹521.60. Over the past year, the stock has seen a notable rise of 13.16%, reaching ₹521.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has gained 8.41%, reaching 23024.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.37%
|3 Months
|-15.45%
|6 Months
|-5.03%
|YTD
|-9.96%
|1 Year
|13.16%
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|529.58
|Support 1
|512.28
|Resistance 2
|538.82
|Support 2
|504.22
|Resistance 3
|546.88
|Support 3
|494.98
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹720.0, 38.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5121 k
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹517.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹530.5 & ₹513.55 yesterday to end at ₹520.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend