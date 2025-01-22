Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2025, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 517.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 520.75 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 518 and closed slightly lower at 517.1. The stock reached a high of 530.5 and a low of 513.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 97,831.69 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83, with a trading volume of 68,546 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 0.16%, currently trading at 521.60. Over the past year, the stock has seen a notable rise of 13.16%, reaching 521.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has gained 8.41%, reaching 23024.65.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.37%
3 Months-15.45%
6 Months-5.03%
YTD-9.96%
1 Year13.16%
22 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1529.58Support 1512.28
Resistance 2538.82Support 2504.22
Resistance 3546.88Support 3494.98
22 Jan 2025, 08:38 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 720.0, 38.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy16161718
    Hold0000
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5121 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹517.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 530.5 & 513.55 yesterday to end at 520.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

