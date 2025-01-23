Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 520.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 521.6 and closed slightly lower at 520.75. The stock reached a high of 528 and a low of 513.05, with a trading volume of 87,536 shares on the BSE. The company holds a market capitalization of 97,521.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83, reflecting its performance over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5318 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹520.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 528 & 513.05 yesterday to end at 519. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

