Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹521.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹520.75. The stock reached a high of ₹528 and a low of ₹513.05, with a trading volume of 87,536 shares on the BSE. The company holds a market capitalization of ₹97,521.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹438.83, reflecting its performance over the past year.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹528 & ₹513.05 yesterday to end at ₹519. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend