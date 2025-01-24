Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹523.8 and closed at ₹519, experiencing a high of ₹533.65 and a low of ₹512. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹99,617.97 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 92,354 shares for Shriram Finance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|538.7
|Support 1
|516.85
|Resistance 2
|547.0
|Support 2
|503.3
|Resistance 3
|560.55
|Support 3
|495.0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹720.0, 35.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹533.65 & ₹512 yesterday to end at ₹530.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend