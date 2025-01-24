Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 519 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530.15 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 523.8 and closed at 519, experiencing a high of 533.65 and a low of 512. The company's market capitalization stands at 99,617.97 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 92,354 shares for Shriram Finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1538.7Support 1516.85
Resistance 2547.0Support 2503.3
Resistance 3560.55Support 3495.0
24 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 720.0, 35.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy16161718
    Hold0000
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5353 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹519 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 533.65 & 512 yesterday to end at 530.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

