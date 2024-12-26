Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2903.55 and closed at ₹2880.70, experiencing a high of ₹2912.35 and a low of ₹2873.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹108,415.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2016.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,545 shares for Shriram Finance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 2902.88 and 2876.48 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 2876.48 and selling close to the hourly resistance level of 2902.88. Please note that your data is current only up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2911.25
|Support 1
|2885.95
|Resistance 2
|2924.45
|Support 2
|2873.85
|Resistance 3
|2936.55
|Support 3
|2860.65
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2912.35 & ₹2873.35 yesterday to end at ₹2900. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.