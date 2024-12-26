Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 2880.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2900 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 2903.55 and closed at 2880.70, experiencing a high of 2912.35 and a low of 2873.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 108,415.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 3652.15 and a low of 2016.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,545 shares for Shriram Finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 11:34 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 2902.88 and 2876.48 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 2876.48 and selling close to the hourly resistance level of 2902.88. Please note that your data is current only up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12911.25Support 12885.95
Resistance 22924.45Support 22873.85
Resistance 32936.55Support 32860.65
26 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2880.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2912.35 & 2873.35 yesterday to end at 2900. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.