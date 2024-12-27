Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2903.55 and closed at ₹2880.70, experiencing a high of ₹2935.85 and a low of ₹2873.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹110068.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2016.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,078 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2951.88
|Support 1
|2887.08
|Resistance 2
|2976.32
|Support 2
|2846.72
|Resistance 3
|3016.68
|Support 3
|2822.28
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3600.0, 22.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 892 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2935.85 & ₹2873.35 yesterday to end at ₹2929.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.