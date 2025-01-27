Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹532 and closed at ₹530.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹541.75 and a low of ₹509.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹99,176.10 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹730.43 and above its 52-week low of ₹438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 223,722 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹720.0, 36.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|18
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹541.75 & ₹509.20 yesterday to end at ₹527.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend