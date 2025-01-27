Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 530.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.35 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 532 and closed at 530.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 541.75 and a low of 509.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 99,176.10 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 730.43 and above its 52-week low of 438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 223,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 720.0, 36.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy16161718
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5665 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹530.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 541.75 & 509.20 yesterday to end at 527.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

