Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹527.30 and closed slightly higher at ₹527.35. The stock experienced a high of ₹530.40 and a low of ₹509.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹96,205.24 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹730.43 and above the 52-week low of ₹438.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 112,250 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|525.28
|Support 1
|503.68
|Resistance 2
|538.77
|Support 2
|495.57
|Resistance 3
|546.88
|Support 3
|482.08
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹710.0, 38.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹545.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 114 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹530.40 & ₹509.15 yesterday to end at ₹512.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend