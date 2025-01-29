Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1 %. The stock closed at 529.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535.05 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 523.40 and closed at 511.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 542 and a low of 508.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 99,674.38 crores, the company has seen a 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83. The BSE volume for the day was 237,683 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST Shriram Finance Live Updates: Shriram Finance trading at ₹535.05, up 1% from yesterday's ₹529.75

Shriram Finance Live Updates: Shriram Finance share price is at 535.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 512.43 and 545.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 512.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 545.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at 531.85. Over the past year, the shares have seen a notable rise of 10.02%, reaching 531.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 5.67%, rising to 22,957.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.88%
3 Months-14.06%
6 Months-8.98%
YTD-8.26%
1 Year10.02%
29 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1545.63Support 1512.43
Resistance 2560.32Support 2493.92
Resistance 3578.83Support 3479.23
29 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 710.0, 34.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 545.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18171717
    Buy15161718
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6541 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 151.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 239 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹511.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 542 & 508.95 yesterday to end at 528.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.