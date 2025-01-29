Shriram Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance Sees Positive Gains in Today's Trading

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹523.40 and closed at ₹511.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹542 and a low of ₹508.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹99,674.38 crores, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹438.83. The BSE volume for the day was 237,683 shares traded.
Shriram Finance Live Updates: Shriram Finance share price is at ₹535.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹512.43 and ₹545.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹512.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 545.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹531.85. Over the past year, the shares have seen a notable rise of 10.02%, reaching ₹531.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 5.67%, rising to 22,957.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.88%
|3 Months
|-14.06%
|6 Months
|-8.98%
|YTD
|-8.26%
|1 Year
|10.02%
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|545.63
|Support 1
|512.43
|Resistance 2
|560.32
|Support 2
|493.92
|Resistance 3
|578.83
|Support 3
|479.23
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹710.0, 34.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹545.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 151.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 239 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹542 & ₹508.95 yesterday to end at ₹528.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.