Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 30 2024 09:20:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.35 -0.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 747.90 -0.35%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 481.30 0.50%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 307.70 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 798.10 -0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 2929.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2918.5 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 2939.95 and closed at 2929.70. The stock recorded a high of 2940.85 and a low of 2891.65, reflecting a day of moderate volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at 110068.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3652.15 and a low of 2016.40, with a trading volume of 10,661 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:19:08 AM IST

Shriram Finance Live Updates: Price Analysis

Shriram Finance Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at 2905.85. Over the past year, the price of Shriram Finance shares has appreciated by 41.71%, reaching 2905.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.58%
3 Months-12.95%
6 Months-0.43%
YTD41.18%
1 Year41.71%
30 Dec 2024, 09:02:04 AM IST

EV financing no longer risky, says Shriram Finance's executive vice chairman Umesh Revankar

Financing EV purchases is no longer risky, with more established players manufacturing such vehicles; besides India's zero-emission mobility ecosystem has grown, said Shriram Finance's executive vice-chairman Umesh Revankar.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/ev-financing-no-longer-risky-says-shriram-finances-executive-vice-chairman-umesh-revankar-11735465065111.html

30 Dec 2024, 08:48:10 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12925.1Support 12877.35
Resistance 22956.35Support 22860.85
Resistance 32972.85Support 32829.6
30 Dec 2024, 08:35:54 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3600.0, 23.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171717
    Buy17171718
    Hold0000
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 315 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1205 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 304 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00:04 AM IST

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2929.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2940.85 & 2891.65 yesterday to end at 2918.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue