Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2939.95 and closed at ₹2929.70. The stock recorded a high of ₹2940.85 and a low of ₹2891.65, reflecting a day of moderate volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹110068.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2016.40, with a trading volume of 10,661 shares on the BSE.
Shriram Finance Live Updates: The share price of Shriram Finance has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹2905.85. Over the past year, the price of Shriram Finance shares has appreciated by 41.71%, reaching ₹2905.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.58%
|3 Months
|-12.95%
|6 Months
|-0.43%
|YTD
|41.18%
|1 Year
|41.71%
Financing EV purchases is no longer risky, with more established players manufacturing such vehicles; besides India's zero-emission mobility ecosystem has grown, said Shriram Finance's executive vice-chairman Umesh Revankar.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/ev-financing-no-longer-risky-says-shriram-finances-executive-vice-chairman-umesh-revankar-11735465065111.html
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2925.1
|Support 1
|2877.35
|Resistance 2
|2956.35
|Support 2
|2860.85
|Resistance 3
|2972.85
|Support 3
|2829.6
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3600.0, 23.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 304 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2940.85 & ₹2891.65 yesterday to end at ₹2918.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.