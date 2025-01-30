Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹530.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹529.75. The stock reached a high of ₹555.70 and a low of ₹530.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹104,074.30 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹438.83. BSE recorded a trading volume of 127,350 shares for the day.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 26.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹545.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹555.70 & ₹530.20 yesterday to end at ₹553.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.