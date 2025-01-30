Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 4.47 %. The stock closed at 529.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 553.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 530.20 and closed slightly lower at 529.75. The stock reached a high of 555.70 and a low of 530.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 104,074.30 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83. BSE recorded a trading volume of 127,350 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 26.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 545.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18171717
    Buy15161718
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
30 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6938 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹529.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 555.70 & 530.20 yesterday to end at 553.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

