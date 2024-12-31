Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 2896.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2915 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 2937.35 and closed lower at 2896.85, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 2968.60 and a low of 2898. The market capitalization stood at 109,015.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3652.15 and a low of 2016.40, with a trading volume of 6,640 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2896.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2968.6 & 2898 yesterday to end at 2915. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

