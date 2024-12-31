Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹2937.35 and closed lower at ₹2896.85, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2968.60 and a low of ₹2898. The market capitalization stood at ₹109,015.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3652.15 and a low of ₹2016.40, with a trading volume of 6,640 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹2896.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2968.6 & ₹2898 yesterday to end at ₹2915. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.