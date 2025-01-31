Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at ₹559.95 and closed at ₹553.45, experiencing a daily high of ₹559.95 and a low of ₹536.60. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹101,216.20 crore. Over the past year, Shriram Finance has seen a 52-week high of ₹730.43 and a low of ₹438.83, with a trading volume of 101,745 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|552.72
|Support 1
|529.57
|Resistance 2
|567.93
|Support 2
|521.63
|Resistance 3
|575.87
|Support 3
|506.42
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 30.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹545.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.
Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹559.95 & ₹536.60 yesterday to end at ₹538.40. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.