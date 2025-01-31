Hello User
Shriram Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Shriram Finance stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2025, by -2.72 %. The stock closed at 553.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.40 per share. Investors should monitor Shriram Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Shriram Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Shriram Finance opened at 559.95 and closed at 553.45, experiencing a daily high of 559.95 and a low of 536.60. The company's market capitalization stands at 101,216.20 crore. Over the past year, Shriram Finance has seen a 52-week high of 730.43 and a low of 438.83, with a trading volume of 101,745 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Shriram Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1552.72Support 1529.57
Resistance 2567.93Support 2521.63
Resistance 3575.87Support 3506.42
31 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 30.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 545.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18171717
    Buy15161718
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6928 k

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shriram Finance closed at ₹553.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Shriram Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 559.95 & 536.60 yesterday to end at 538.40. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

