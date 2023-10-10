Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sical Logistics Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sical Logistics stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 133.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.93 per share. Investors should monitor Sical Logistics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sical Logistics

On the last day, Sical Logistics had an open price of 0.0 and a close price of 133.28. The stock did not trade during the day, as indicated by the high and low prices being 0.0. The market capitalization of Sical Logistics is 3.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 162.86 and 108.07 respectively. No shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Sical Logistics on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sical Logistics share price Live :Sical Logistics closed at ₹133.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sical Logistics on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price of the stock was 133.28.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.