Sical Logistics Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Sical Logistics had an open price of ₹0.0 and a close price of ₹133.28. The stock did not trade during the day, as indicated by the high and low prices being ₹0.0. The market capitalization of Sical Logistics is ₹3.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹162.86 and ₹108.07 respectively. No shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Sical Logistics on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.