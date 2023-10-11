Hello User
Sical Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Sical Logistics' Stock Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Sical Logistics stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 133.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.93 per share. Investors should monitor Sical Logistics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sical Logistics

On the last day, Sical Logistics had an open price of 0.0 and a close price of 133.28. The stock did not have any trading activity during the day as the high and low prices were also 0.0. The market capitalization of the company is 3.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 162.86 and 108.07 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sical Logistics share price NSE Live :Sical Logistics trading at ₹7.93, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹133.28

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sical Logistics is 7.93. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Sical Logistics share price Today :Sical Logistics trading at ₹7.93, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹133.28

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sical Logistics is 7.93. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability. The net change is also 0.0, further confirming the lack of movement in the stock.

11 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sical Logistics share price Live :Sical Logistics closed at ₹133.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sical Logistics on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 133.28.

